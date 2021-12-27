 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Belfry - $1,250,000

You have to see this property to believe it. Clarks Fork Frontage with unlimited access and borders BLM land. Solid granite bathtub in the master, Pella windows thru the entire home, deck overlooking the Clarks Fork River. There is a spring on the property that runs yearlong. There are two lots that go with this property. One with the house, the other has electric and it's own road for access. Electric is at that site as well. There are 3 carports and a garage/shop with lots of storage. This one has it all.

