20.9 breath-taking acres with Huge Views of the Beartooth Mnts situated at the base of spectacular dolomite cliffs with a partially completed house waiting for a new owner. 1740 sq. foot house has a great room with great views of the Beartooth Mountains and is already plumbed, wired and framed; new windows have been ordered. It survived last year's fire, but about 2/3 of the property was burned. It is half a mile from BLM land that connects into the National Forest 2 miles to the west. It has a working well and a septic and an RV hook up to both the septic and well. Power would need to be by propane generator or solar. Approx. 8.5 miles west of HWY 72; Winter access may require plowing since the last 3 miles is limited maintenance county road. Other folks do live here year-round. 8 miles to to Red Lodge via a seasonal road, 28 miles via Hwy 72 & Belfry. Horses are fine, mild covenants.
3 Bedroom Home in Belfry - $349,500
