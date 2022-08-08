3 Bedroom Home in Belfry - $790,000

Absolutely spectacular front range views of the Beartooth Mountains with this three bed two bath home on 22.57 acres! With an 1800 SF shop Tubed for in floor heating, plumbed for a bathroom, and an attached covered patio! This beautiful one level home was made for entertaining with a huge executive suite with a large walk in closet and a jetted bathtub! Two separate living rooms one featuring an electric fireplace. An expansive country kitchen with a hooded electric stove! Adjacent to thousands of acres of BLM for your exploration. Don't miss your opportunity to make this house your home!