 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Belfry - $790,000

3 Bedroom Home in Belfry - $790,000

Absolutely spectacular front range views of the Beartooth Mountains with this three bed two bath home on 22.57 acres! With an 1800 SF shop Tubed for in floor heating, plumbed for a bathroom, and an attached covered patio! This beautiful one level home was made for entertaining with a huge executive suite with a large walk in closet and a jetted bathtub! Two separate living rooms one featuring an electric fireplace. An expansive country kitchen with a hooded electric stove! Adjacent to thousands of acres of BLM for your exploration. Don't miss your opportunity to make this house your home!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Chicago man sentenced to 75 years in prison for 2020 Billings homicide

Chicago man sentenced to 75 years in prison for 2020 Billings homicide

Lorenzo James Harris was cuffed and restrained in court Thursday, where District Judge Michael G. Moses gave his decision for counts of deliberate homicide, tampering with evidence and other felonies and misdemeanors. Moses acted as the sole juror in Harris’ homicide case as it went to bench trial earlier this year, an exceptionally rare occurrence, and a first for Moses.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News