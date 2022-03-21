 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Belfry - $799,000

Absolutely spectacular front range views of the Beartooth Mountains with this three bed two bath home on 22.57 acres! With an 1800 SF shop plumbed for a bathroom, tubed for in floor heating and a covered patio! This beautiful one level home was made for entertaining. Including a huge executive suite with a large walk in closet and a jetted bathtub! A living room featuring an electric fireplace and an expansive country kitchen! Adjacent to BLM for your exploration. Don't miss your opportunity to make this house your home!

