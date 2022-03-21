Absolutely spectacular front range views of the Beartooth Mountains with this three bed two bath home on 22.57 acres! With an 1800 SF shop plumbed for a bathroom, tubed for in floor heating and a covered patio! This beautiful one level home was made for entertaining. Including a huge executive suite with a large walk in closet and a jetted bathtub! A living room featuring an electric fireplace and an expansive country kitchen! Adjacent to BLM for your exploration. Don't miss your opportunity to make this house your home!
3 Bedroom Home in Belfry - $799,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Beyond the numbers – 45 bears trapped, 30 euthanized, 19 relocated – are some surprising details on bear behavior in the 2021 Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s annual Grizzly Bear Relocation Report.
Another Billings resident is facing child sex abuse charges for allegedly trying to arrange to rape a child and possessing child sex abuse material.
A new documentary from Montana PBS seeks to tell the story of the Montana Freemen in a way that nobody else has done.
A New Zealand couple who thought they dug up the world's largest potato had their dreams turn to mash after Guinness said it isn't a potato after all.
Yellowstone County law enforcement chased a stolen vehicle from Lockwood into Billings on Thursday afternoon, with the pursuit ending with the…
A Billings man admitted to trafficking more than 9,500 fentanyl pills, nearly a pound of heroin and methamphetamine from Denver to Montana in …
Cowboy was 43 years old.
Federal investigators determined that a fatal 2020 plane crash between Billings and Roundup was caused by the pilot flying too low to the ground.
A 13-year-old was driving the pickup truck that struck a van in Texas, killing nine people, says NTSB
The speed limit at the crash site was 70 mph. Although it was unclear how fast the two vehicles were traveling, the NTSB vice chairman says “this was clearly a high-speed collision.”
First responders work the scene of an accident after a Chevy Tahoe crashed into the front corner of a home at 1321 3rd Street West and Grand A…