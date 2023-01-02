This amazing 2024 SQ/FT 3 bedroom, 2 bath home sets on 5 acres and has plenty of room for pets and chickens. The property offers plenty of privacy. The home features a great rustic feel with laminate floors upstairs, wood fireplace master bedroom and master bath with jetted tub. The downstairs also includes two other bedrooms and a full bath, laundry, and family area. The main level is where the kitchen, dining area. spend time on the covered deck overlooking the back yard. There is plenty of room for putting up a greenhouse, chicken coupe, shop or for any outdoor activities. There is a old railcar for extra storage. Up on top of the hill overlooking the valley, there is room to put a cabin. The two car garage allows for extra shop space and storage. There are two wells on the property. 1 hour to Billings and little over an hour to Bozeman.
3 Bedroom Home in Big Timber - $495,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
West Yellowstone Police Chief Mike Gavagan said three vehicles, including a semitruck, hit the bison at about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Several people were injured and Main Street is closed after a high speed crash.
“The new species displays a mix of features found in more primitive Tyrannosaurs from older rocks, like a prominent set of horns around the eye."
A stop made by Montana Highway Patrol troopers last week led to more than 600 suspected fentanyl pills seized and criminal charges filed.
Troy L. Chaney died of multiple gunshot wounds December 21, Yellowstone County Deputy Coroner Valerie Juhl told the Gazette on Tuesday. He was 48 years old.
Billings police are investigating a Sunday night shooting at South Broadway and 2nd Avenue South
In 1962, David Drum was walking on his property along the Yellowstone River when he noticed a stream of campers, RVs and motor homes on the ne…
Class C boys No. 1 Lustre Christian is riding high in rare air as a school in a lonely location with players hailing from across the globe.
First responders work the scene after a rollover involving a four door sedan occurred near the Billings Logan International Airport early in t…
The three people found dead last week in a rural home outside of Big Timber died of hypoxia.