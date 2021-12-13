This beautiful home located in the Upper Deer Creek drainage and is move in ready. Located just across the road from Upper Deer Creek, this 3 bed, 1 bath home sits on nearly 4.5 acres of land that has limitless potential. While only 10 minutes away from Big Timber, this property is perfect for someone who loves the outdoors and quiet solitude. Only minutes away from fishing the Yellowstone River or hunting the Abraroka Beartooth Mountains. Garage has electricity with attached bunk house. Call for questions! Nels Flanagan 406.930.0568
3 Bedroom Home in Big Timber - $500,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Valley County couple was killed Monday when the car they were driving in was hit by a train at a crossing west of Glasgow.
The married couple killed Monday in Valley County when a train struck their pickup truck at a railroad crossing have been identified.
The Blue Angels are returning to Billings.
“The bottom line is that for us to best do our jobs, we need you to be doing yours,” the superintendents wrote in the letter.
The Billings man responsible for defrauding a Canadian Bank of $43 million has been sentenced to 18 months in prison by a federal judge in New York.
Buffalo Block Steakhouse inside the historic Rex Hotel in downtown Billings has its eye on another of the city's culinary institutions.
A Miles City man died Thursday after the pick-up truck in which he was traveling went off the road in Treasure County earlier in the week.
A fire at a home on the West End of Billings on Friday morning sent one person to the hospital.
A vehicle smashed into an apartment at 24 Broadwater Avenue shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday night in Billings, with the vehicle ending up compl…
Billionaire news mogul Rupert Murdoch and his wife, Jerry Hall Murdoch, confirmed Thursday that they had purchased the sprawling Beaverhead Ranch in Beaverhead County from Matador Cattle Co., an indirect subsidiary of Koch Industries.