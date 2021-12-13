 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Big Timber - $500,000

This beautiful home located in the Upper Deer Creek drainage and is move in ready. Located just across the road from Upper Deer Creek, this 3 bed, 1 bath home sits on nearly 4.5 acres of land that has limitless potential. While only 10 minutes away from Big Timber, this property is perfect for someone who loves the outdoors and quiet solitude. Only minutes away from fishing the Yellowstone River or hunting the Abraroka Beartooth Mountains. Garage has electricity with attached bunk house. Call for questions! Nels Flanagan 406.930.0568

