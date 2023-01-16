This amazing 1860 SQ/FT 3 bedroom, 4 bath home sets on 5 acres and has plenty of room for pets and chickens. The property is timbered and offers plenty of privacy. This home has been completely redone. New paint, doors, carpet, heating, plumbing fixtures, garage area, and kitchen. The home features hardwood floors upstairs, wood stove, master bedroom and master bath with walk in closet. The upstairs also includes two other bedrooms and a full bath. The main level is where the kitchen, laundry, dining area, and 2 more bathrooms. Spend time on the covered deck overlooking the back timbered yard. There is a chicken coup, greenhouse, small one room garden shed, Dog kennel and run area, along with an extra building for shop or storage, and plenty of room for any outdoor activities. This property is located between Big Timber and Columbus, MT. 1 hour to Billings and or Bozeman.
3 Bedroom Home in Big Timber - $679,000
