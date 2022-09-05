This beautiful home sits on 20 acres, just minutes from town. Breathtaking views of the Crazy and Beartooth/Absaroka Mountains. The home was built in 2017 and consist of 2,653sq/ft of living space with 3 levels and attached 2-car garage. The main floor has an open concept living area with wood fireplace, vaulted ceilings, kitchen with epoxy countertops, lots of cabinets, and dining area. This 3 bedrooms, 2 ½ baths, including master suite, office or sitting room, laundry room, and covered patio are all on the main level. The upper level would be perfect for game room, hobby space, or additional office. Basement is unfinished. Home is on a private well and septic. Fiber optic for highspeed internet. Property is perimeter fenced and would be great for horses, 4-H animals, or just enjoying some extra space. With inventory so low, property like this is a must see.
3 Bedroom Home in Big Timber - $730,000
