3 Bedroom Home in Big Timber - $855,000

Welcome to the Log Master Retreat. This remarkably designed and custom built home was constructed by the log master himself. The 2008 home features 3136 sq/Ft with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. The main level consist of an open floor plan with rock fireplace, spacious kitchen, custom cabinetry, walk in pantry, amazing fir log beams, walk out covered patio with gas fireplace, and master suite. Lower level consist of 2 bedrooms one full bath with sauna, large family room, office. The home also includes a 2 car garage with shop, large fenced in garden, covered front entry, 10x12 and 10x16 sheds all on 25 acres. This an excellent horse property. The views of the Crazy Mountains are spectacular. The Yellowstone River is less than a mile away with several great fishing access's.