3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $100,000

Convenient location and move-in ready! This home features vaulted ceilings, an updated kitchen, newer flooring throughout, freshly painted, master suite with a private bath, 2 additional bedrooms, bathroom, main floor laundry, and spacious living area. You will enjoy the outdoor space on the covered patio with views of the park and a storage shed. Buyer must be pre-approved by Golden Meadows #406-652-3939.