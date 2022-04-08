3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $100,000

Welcome home! Pride of ownership shines through in this well kept mobile in Golden meadows. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home features well placed skylights throughout that add to the bright and open feel. A large master bedroom, walk in closet and spacious bathroom, double sinks and a garden tub will make you feel right at home. Eat-in kitchen has a gas stove, dishwasher and great space. Roof, Siding, skirting and skylight replaced in 2017. Shed was refurbished and painted in 2019. Front porch was updated and painted and gutters installed in 2020. AC and Furnace were recently serviced too...AND This area is the quietest part of the park! NO LAND FOR SALE> Lot rent is $550/month+water and sewage. There is access to ditch water for watering lawn. Tree trimming and Street snow removal included.Must be approved through the Golden Meadows(Havenpark)https://havenparkcommunities.com/havenpark-about/