 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $100,000

3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $100,000

One of the newest homes in the Shiloh Village park! Built in 2018, this Diamond Model single wide features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with an attached covered carport, additional outdoor storage, and a large covered deck/patio. Beautiful finishes and full of natural light. All appliances, including washer and dryer are included. Lot Rent is $430 per month. Buyer must be approved by Shiloh Village -- Rules can be found at https://shilohvillageestates.wordpress.com

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Racicot calls on RNC to withdraw censure of Cheney, Kinzinger

Racicot calls on RNC to withdraw censure of Cheney, Kinzinger

A former Montana governor who once served as the chair of the Republican National Committee has sent a letter to the RNC's current chair, urging the committee to withdraw its recent censure of two GOP members for their roles in investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection on the nation’s Capitol.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News