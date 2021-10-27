 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $109,000

3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $109,000

3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $109,000

Investment Opportunity! 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom ranch style home with tons of potential. Single-detached garage + two-car detached garage. Large 7,000 SF lot, zoned NX1-Mixed Residential 1. Sold "AS IS" will not go FHA or VA.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News