3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $109,900

Remarkably maintained double-wide home, full of sunlight,on a corner lot. This is an open concept floorplan, designed for easy living. The kitchen has more than plenty of cabinets & storage, and a center island with seating space. The living room is large, and cozy at the same time. You'll really appreciate the walk-in closets in each bedroom. Enjoy easy entry directly from the double garage, via the spacious mudroom/washroom/utility area. Front and back decks for morning and evening enjoyment. Storm doors for even more sunlight!! Washer & Dryer stay. Furniture pictured does not stay. Monthly Fee includes: Ground maintenance, Pool, Recreation Hall - Verify Lot fee and other inclusions with Casa Village. Must be approved by MHP. www.casavillage.com or 406-656-3910

