BRIGHT, CLEAN & CHEERY! Vaulted ceilings and large living room windows bring in tons of light, and make it feel spacious and inviting. Great updates including stainless steel kitchen appliances, updated cabinets, laminate and vinyl flooring. Fantastic new tile surround in the Main bath with a soaker tub, spacious countertop & double sinks. Tastefully decorated with great modern colors throughout! This home shines in the summer with a shady front porch perfect for enjoying the warm evenings! Vines grow along the fence providing shade and privacy, and an extra storage shed for lawn equipment. The garage is 60' long with tons of storage or extra parking plus a bonus room! Convenient mud room/pantry and laundry area right off the garage. Buyer must be approved by Casa Village application available online at https://www.casavillage.com/forms Video: https://youtu.be/wYzNMGgWX4Q
3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $110,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A new documentary from Montana PBS seeks to tell the story of the Montana Freemen in a way that nobody else has done.
A Billings teacher will spend the next 10 years in prison for trying to coerce a minor into sex.
Billings police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Sunday night and ended with one suspect in custody and another at large.
A Billings woman accused of possessing multiple drugs, including meth and more than 9,000 fentanyl pills for distribution admitted to traffick…
A Walmart employee shared this video of people screaming for shoppers in the parking lot to run to the shelter of the store as debris flew through the air.
The Al Bedoo Shrine Auditorium, a landmark events hub on Broadwater Avenue in midtown Billings, is under contract to be sold.
An Ekalaka man was killed and teen injured in a rollover crash outside of his hometown early Saturday morning.
A teenager was killed in Powder River County and two people were injured after a wreck on U.S. Highway 212 earlier this month.
A Reed Point man is facing federal charges alleging that he attempted to coerce a minor into sex.
A New Zealand couple who thought they dug up the world's largest potato had their dreams turn to mash after Guinness said it isn't a potato after all.