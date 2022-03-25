3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $110,000

BRIGHT, CLEAN & CHEERY! Vaulted ceilings and large living room windows bring in tons of light, and make it feel spacious and inviting. Great updates including stainless steel kitchen appliances, updated cabinets, laminate and vinyl flooring. Fantastic new tile surround in the Main bath with a soaker tub, spacious countertop & double sinks. Tastefully decorated with great modern colors throughout! This home shines in the summer with a shady front porch perfect for enjoying the warm evenings! Vines grow along the fence providing shade and privacy, and an extra storage shed for lawn equipment. The garage is 60' long with tons of storage or extra parking plus a bonus room! Convenient mud room/pantry and laundry area right off the garage. Buyer must be approved by Casa Village application available online at https://www.casavillage.com/forms Video: https://youtu.be/wYzNMGgWX4Q