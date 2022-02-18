3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $110,000

Check out this beautiful open floor plan double-wide home on desired west end! This is an immaculately maintained home. Large family room boasts a woodburning fire place and lots of natural light. The kitchen has new laminate wood flooring, loads of counter space and storage for the cook in the family! The master has a very spacious en suite with jetted tub and a walk-in closet. Buyer must be pre-approved by Casa Village office 406-656-3910. Some items marked for sale in home.