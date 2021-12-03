Immaculate 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 28x65 Medallion Crest with attached 2 car tandem garage currently located on a fully fenced rented lot in Windsor Estates. This home is a MUST-SEE with it's open floor-plan, high ceilings, separate laundry/utility room off the kitchen. The spacious master suite is complete with walk-in closet, oversized soaking sub, large shower & double sinks. Buyer(s) must be approved through Windsor Estates if they wish to remain on the lot. Home will not qualify for traditional financing due to not being on a permanent foundation. Contract for Deed/ Seller Financing is NOT an option. Sale is contingent upon Sellers finding suitable replacement housing. Back on the market at no fault to the home! Call or text to schedule your showing!
3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $116,400
Related to this story
Most Popular
Grizzly 399 has picked up dangerous habits in her old age. After spending most of her life in Grand Teton, where her worst infractions were traffic jams, the bear has developed a taste for human food.
Denny's on North 27th Street has closed. A note on the door says, "We apologize to all of our great customers for closing. Please visit our De…
A dramatic plunge in the upper Madison River due to a problem at the Hebgen Lake Dam has stranded some fish and bodes ill for brown trout eggs resting in now exposed gravel.
Billings police investigate the scene after a man drove a truck off the Rimrocks and could be heard calling for help just after midnight.
A Billings man walked away from a pickup truck that went off the Rims late Monday night.
A 59-year-old man was struck and killed in the 5400 block of Midland Road on Wednesday about 5 p.m., according to a tweet from the Billings Po…
The Billings Police Department are investigating an armed robbery that occurred on the 5000 block of Midland Road at about 8:20 Monday morning.
Frustrations over the handling of discussions about privatizing management at MetraPark have erupted into an effort to recall Yellowstone Coun…
Yellowstone is well-known as one of the largest volcanic systems in the world. Few people know, however, that the largest-known subaerial landslide on Earth is located just next door.
The Yellowstone County Coroner has identified a Pryor man killed Wednesday night after being struck by a vehicle on the 5400 block of Midland …