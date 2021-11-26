3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $118,900

Immaculate 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 28x65 Medallion Crest with attached 2 car tandem garage currently located on a fully fenced rented lot in Windsor Estates. This home is a MUST-SEE with it's open floor-plan, high ceilings, separate laundry/utility room off the kitchen. The spacious master suite is complete with walk-in closet, oversized soaking sub, large shower & double sinks. Buyer(s) must be approved through Windsor Estates if they wish to remain on the lot. Home will not qualify for traditional financing due to not being on a permanent foundation. Contract for Deed/ Seller Financing is NOT an option. Sale is contingent upon Sellers finding suitable replacement housing. Back on the market at no fault to the home! Call or text to schedule your showing!