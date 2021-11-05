3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $118,900

Immaculate 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 28x65 Medallion Crest with attached 2 car tandem garage currently located on a rented lot in Windsor Estates. This home is a MUSTSEE with it's open floor-plan, high ceilings, separate laundry/utility room off the kitchen. The spacious master suite is complete with walk-in closet, oversized soaking sub, shower & double sinks. Buyer(s) must be approved through Windsor Estates if they wish to remain on the lot. Sale is contingent upon Sellers finding suitable replacement housing. Any & all offers to be presented by noon on 11/09/2021.