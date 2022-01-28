One of the newest homes in the Shiloh Village park! Built in 2018, this Diamond Model single wide features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with an attached covered carport, additional outdoor storage, and a large covered deck/patio. Beautiful finishes and full of natural light. All appliances, including washer and dryer are included. Lot Rent is $430 per month. Buyer must be approved by Shiloh Village -- Rules can be found at https://shilohvillageestates.wordpress.com
3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $120,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Two men were shot dead and a third was wounded in a rolling shooting that led to a vehicle crash on Billings' South Side Tuesday morning, according to Billings police.
A man walking his dog on the West End of Billings Friday evening told police he found an unclothed body in a ditch.
The two men killed early Tuesday morning in a shooting on Billings South Side have been identified.
The Montana Grain Growers said it was confident Montana’s ag economy wouldn’t be negatively affected by the BNSF takeover of Montana Rail Link.
A man was hospitalized Tuesday and another was arrested after a stabbing at a downtown hotel in Billings.
A Laurel contractor pleaded guilty Friday to a series of fraud charges in Yellowstone County District Court.
A Billings transgender woman has been awarded compensation by the Montana Human Rights Commission after Yellowstone County’s health insurance policy denied her all gender-affirming healthcare.
The man found dead last week in the canal behind Meadowlark Elementary school in Billings died from hypothermia, Yellowstone County Sheriff Mi…
At least 50 people gathered to memorialize 15-year-old Khoen R. Parker who was shot and killed in an altercation on Monday.
Residents were startled when they turned on their faucets and discovered coffee and cola-dark water pouring out.