3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $128,000

Great opportunity for those looking to invest! There are so many possibilities for this charming home with original built-ins and columns separating the living and dining rooms. 3-bedrooms and 1-bathroom, original hardwood flooring, spacious yard with a shed and detached 2-car garage amp up the storage space and provide convenient parking.

