3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $129,000

ATTENTION INVESTORS!!!! An amazing addition to any portfolio, these properties have a great rental history and fantastic tenants! Buy this property for one price, OR add another 2 rental properties right next door (MLS 326893 Address: 113 Van Buren) for a total price of $269,900!!! That's right, for only $50,000 more you can add 2 more rental properties that are currently rented for $850/month and $900/month!!! Being sold AS IS! At least 24 hour notice required for showings and tenants may be present. Current leases available with serious inquiries. Overhead picture in red-this property, overhead picture in blue includes other offered property.