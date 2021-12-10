3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $129,900

In the county, but right in town! This 1 owner manufactured home has been well maintained with newer flooring, updated windows & newer roof. Open plan features two family rooms, separate bar area & wood burning fireplace. Brand new stand up shower in hall bath. Sits on it's own corner landscaped lot that's fenced with underground sprinklers. Two wells on property, one for house & one hooked to sprinkler system. All appliances stay!