3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $135,000

Billings original townsite gem, investment property. Home features remodeled kitchen, bath & updated flooring. Brand new water heater & electrical panel, updated plumbing to code 2016, new roof 2016, furnace 2015. Large shaded yard with a covered patio and large off alley oversized 2 car garage! Well for yard in working condition, but needs to be manually primed at this time, needs new foot valve. This home is sold AS-Is and will not qualify for a traditional loan. CASH or Investment loan. Structural report on file.