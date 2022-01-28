 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $135,000

Looking to live in one of Billings' most sought after mobile home courts? Look no further! This immaculate, open and updated home sits on an ideal lot within the beautiful and secure Shiloh Village. Tired of shampooing carpets? Fret no more! All new luxury, waterproof, scratch resistant flooring covers all 1560 sq feet of this ideal 3 bedroom, 2 FULL bath cutie. All appliances replaced 1.5 yrs ago. W/D stay. Updated lighting & fixtures. New landscaping and UGS. An east facing deck to enjoy your morning joe and a west facing deck to enjoy afternoon cocktails and a large backyard space to enjoy an evening fire. Court allows for 2 small animals which fit perfectly in the partially fenced yard. Nice sized garden shed to store all your gardening tools and lawn toys. A 2-car garage has tons of storage, shelving & cabinets. Location location location! What more could you ask for?

