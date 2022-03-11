 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $139,000

3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $139,000

Desired location in the heights, this is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath mobile 16x76 Homark, partially fenced, shed, Home is on an engineered foundation but will not go FHA. There is ditch water for the yard $128.00 a year.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News