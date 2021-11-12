In the county, but right in town! This 1 owner manufactured home has been well maintained with newer flooring, updated windows & newer roof. Open plan features two family rooms, separate bar area & wood burning fireplace. Brand new stand up shower in hall bath. Sits on it's own corner landscaped lot that's fenced with underground sprinklers. Two wells on property, one for house & one hooked to sprinkler system. All appliances stay!
3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $139,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Three people have apparently been shot to death at the Stateline Casino in Bainville, according to Roosevelt County Sheriff Jason Frederick.
8-Man playoffs: 'It was all for Jed' as grief-stricken Park City honors fallen teammate with win over Scobey
Jed Hoffman, 15, passed away Monday at a Billings hospital, six days after collapsing during practice.
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a head-on crash at 11:00 p.m. Saturday on I-90 near Laurel. The Montana Highway Patrol incident report…
A 38-year-old Billings man has pleaded not guilty to two counts of sexual abuse of a child following an investigation by Billings Police that …
A 55-year-old Billings man killed Saturday in a crash near Laurel has been identified.
New information has emerged in the investigation of Saturday’s shooting that left three dead at a casino on the border of Montana and North Da…
Montana resident sportsmen/women wake up!
Studies have confirmed COVID-19 infections or exposure to the virus in wild whitetail deer in several states.
Thanks to legislation passed this year, the Yellowstone Wildlife Sanctuary in Red Lodge was able to take in a 3-week-old bobcat kitten.
A strong but apparently harmless odor from a local chemical plant wafted over Downtown Billings Saturday morning, raising concerns about gas leaks.