3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $149,000

Attention Investors! 14,000 sqf corner lot with Rim views zoned for 1-4 units and just steps from the hospital corridor. This property is surrounded by well-maintained multi-family complexes. Neighbors on only 2 sides makes a great fixer upper for a private sanctuary or clear the lot and build a 4 plex in a highly desirable proximity to the Billings healthcare industry.

