3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $200,000

Adorable bungalow located close to Downtown, parks, bus routes and schools. All new hardy board siding and windows, new carpet in 4 bedrooms living room and stairs as well as new paint. One car, detached garage opens into another large fenced yard with firepit both properties are sold together.

