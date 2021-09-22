 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $208,950

3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $208,950

3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $208,950

Remodeled Historic 3 bed, 2 bath. Located close to Downtown, Grocery, Restaurants and Freeway. Equipped with new flooring, bathrooms, Paint, Roof and more. Great Classic home that could be yours just in time for Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News