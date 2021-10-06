 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $215,000

3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $215,000

3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $215,000

Comfortable 3-bedroom, 1 bath West-end home with large yard and 2 sheds. Home has been updated with newer flooring, newer kitchen, and tile in bathroom. Kitchen has ample cabinet space, granite counters and tile. Cute, cozy and move in ready. Private fenced yard for a great outdoor space to enjoy BBQs and entertaining. Garden area is nicely done. New roof and gutters in 2020.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News