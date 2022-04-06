3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $215,000

Great opportunity to have a home and an ADU or split into 2 properties (call Erin with city/county planning). No through traffic on this hidden street. Backs up to the fields around Riverside Middle School with a double room workshop in the backyard. Well to water the yard. 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, and great storage, both downstairs, and attached to the home and throughout. Must have an appointment to show, with 24 hr notice, great tenant wishes to stay. Don't go into older smaller home, needs to be taken down/remodeled/reinforced, ask agent, concessions available. Can view main home and shop virtually here: https://www.vr-360-tour.com/e/AEgBf53kC2Y/e?hide_e3play=true&hide_logo=true&hide_nadir=true&hidelive=false