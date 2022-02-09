 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $225,000

Back on the market with NO FAULT of the home. Do you want to own a true piece of Billings history? This 1910 home is known as the original Mercantile/candy store! You'll love this charming gem which is move in ready with many updates throughout such as farmhouse style open wood shelving in kitchen, a butcher block countertop and a tucked away custom built pantry nook. Many newer windows throughout and plenty of storage room in the basement area. Location is everything here, being right across the street from South park and walking distance to downtown or a short drive to hospitals or the airport. Enjoy summer gatherings outside around the firepit area under the mature shade trees or sip hot coffee in the mornings in the inviting enclosed front porch. So much charm to see in this one of a kind historic bungalow.

