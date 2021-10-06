Beautiful Turn-of-the-Century Bungalow. Craftsmanship Abounds from the Beautiful Hardwood Floors to the Oversized Trim & Molding to the Regal Staircase. Completely Renovated Bathrooms & Kitchen Offer Modern Convenience while keeping Period Style & Charm in mind. Enjoy the Sun on the Large Covered Front Porch. Garage and Additional Parking Available off the Alley. Seller to offer buyers one year home warranty!
3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $225,000
