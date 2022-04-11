Enjoy convenient living close to city amenities. This well-maintained, tri-level townhome w/ detached 2 car garage, located close to walking & biking trails, Alkali Creek Elementary, & just minutes from MetraPark events, restaurants & shopping. Main level includes a cozy living room, kitchen/dining opens to a deck & fully fenced outdoor area, and main floor laundry (hook-ups) with ½ bath. Upstairs are 2 spacious bedrooms with ample closet space & full bathroom. The lower level has an additional bedroom, bathroom with stand-up shower, and features a roomy family area with electric fireplace insert, ideal for a second living space, home office, or a kids hang-out room. Easy commute to downtown, airport, and West End via Zimmerman Trail. Call agents for details. HOA covers exterior maintenance, ground maintenance, insurance, lawn, snow, water.
3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $230,000
