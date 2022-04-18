3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $235,000

Enjoy convenient living close to city amenities. This well-maintained, tri-level townhome w/ detached 2 car garage, located close to walking & biking trails, Alkali Creek Elementary, & just minutes from MetraPark events, restaurants & shopping. The main level includes a cozy living room, kitchen/dining opens to a deck & fully fenced outdoor area, and main floor laundry (hook-ups) with ½ bath. Upstairs are 2 spacious bedrooms with ample closet space & full bathroom. The lower level has an additional bedroom, bathroom with a stand-up shower, and features a roomy family area with an electric fireplace insert, ideal for a second living space, home office, or a kids hang-out room. Easy commute to the downtown, airport, and West End via Zimmerman Trail. Call agents for details. HOA covers exterior maintenance, ground maintenance, insurance, lawn, snow, and water. New carpet main and upstairs.