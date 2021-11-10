Darling bungalow in Midtown! Asbestos siding was removed and replaced with Hardiboard, New roof!! A/C and Furnace were both replaced in 2012! All new windows!! Original hardwood floors throughout. 3 bedrooms, one on the main level and two downstairs. A kitchenette downstairs could make this an up-down duplex with shared laundry. Complete remodel in the downstairs bathroom. You will love that it also has a two-car attached garage.
3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $257,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Three people have apparently been shot to death at the Stateline Casino in Bainville, according to Roosevelt County Sheriff Jason Frederick.
8-Man playoffs: 'It was all for Jed' as grief-stricken Park City honors fallen teammate with win over Scobey
Jed Hoffman, 15, passed away Monday at a Billings hospital, six days after collapsing during practice.
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a head-on crash at 11:00 p.m. Saturday on I-90 near Laurel. The Montana Highway Patrol incident report…
Five people were injured early Wednesday evening at Jake's in downtown Billings by a man who attacked people with knives, and police believe t…
Billings police have closed Eighth Street West from Burlington Avenue to Grand Avenue as they investigate a head-on crash that put a woman and an infant in the hospital.
New information has emerged in the investigation of Saturday’s shooting that left three dead at a casino on the border of Montana and North Da…
Billings may be getting its first grocery store west of Shiloh Road.
A Yellowstone National Park treasure hunter will have to pay for his helicopter rescue, a Colorado appeals court has ruled.
Montana resident sportsmen/women wake up!
A 21-year-old man is being held on four counts of assault with a weapon and two counts of robbery after he allegedly went on a slashing and st…