3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $259,000

BACK ON MARKET NO FAULT OF HOME. Darling bungalow in Midtown! Asbestos siding was removed and replaced with Hardiboard, New roof, New gutters! A/C and Furnace were both replaced in 2013! All new windows!! Original hardwood floors throughout. 3 bedrooms, one on the main level and two downstairs. A kitchenette downstairs could make this an up-down duplex with shared laundry. Complete remodel in the downstairs bathroom. You will love that it also has a two-car attached garage.