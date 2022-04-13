3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $265,000

Cute as can be 3 bedroom (2 non-conforming) 1 bathroom house with a Country style kitchen on a country size lot right in city limits with public utilities. Open concept living room to kitchen. Oversized detached single garage. It is not very often that you can find something with this much space this close to town! Property is zoned N2 which allows for another residence on the lot. Total acreage is .89. Don't miss out on this great home and opportunity, call your agent TODAY to schedule a showing. No showings until 4/13/2022