 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $285,000

3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $285,000

3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $285,000

Tucked away in the hills you will enjoy quiet nights, sunrises and sunsets, and wildlife. 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 and 1/2 bath with an on-suite. Great layout with lots of room for the family. Live in this house while you build your dream home! Or make this home your own! Selling as-is. Will not go FHA, VA, or RD. Sits on a 5ft crawlspace permanent foundation. BRING ALL OFFERS!!!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News