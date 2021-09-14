3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $299,900

1704 sq. ft. 3 bed, 2 bath home on 1.01 acre. Manufactured home on Magnum foundation. Great owner occupied or investor opportunity. This property is Zoned commercial and currently has a tenant on month to month paying $1350 a month. Additional income opportunity with boat/camper/trailer storage at the back of the property ($40/month each-currently 5 for additional $200/month rental income) or room to build your own shop. Spacious oak kitchen w/lots of cabinets. Master has walk-in closet & private bath has double sink vanity and soaker tub. Laundry/mud room w/patio door and cabinets. Fenced back yard area w/covered patio and storage shed. Private well and septic. New gutters. New culvert under road. Water Softener is owned.