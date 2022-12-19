3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $310,000

Adorable Midtown/Westend 3 bed, 1 bathroom proposed build, detached townhome is close to parks, hospitals, downtown and shopping! This home will boast vaulted ceilings in the kitchen area, GE Stainless steel appliances, 120 sq ft covered patio, white Pella windows and 4x8 Hardie Cedarmill siding with Batten Boards. No HOA. Completion is TBD December 2022 - Photos are renditions and subject to change prior to completion. $5,000 towards closing and prepaids.