 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Billings Gazette is partnering with Mountain Health Co-op who are sponsoring 1,500 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $310,000

3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $310,000

Adorable Midtown/Westend 3 bed, 1 bathroom proposed build, detached townhome is close to parks, hospitals, downtown and shopping! This home will boast vaulted ceilings in the kitchen area, GE Stainless steel appliances, 120 sq ft covered patio, white Pella windows and 4x8 Hardie Cedarmill siding with Batten Boards. No HOA. Completion is TBD December 2022 - Photos are renditions and subject to change prior to completion. $5,000 towards closing and prepaids.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News