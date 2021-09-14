3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $322,500

Better than new--gorgeous townhome in Falcon Ridge. Main level living with no steps! Bright, sunny great room and custom kitchen w/quartz counter tops. Dining room walks out to large covered deck. Luxury master suite with roomy walk-in closet, tile shower, double vanity. 2nd main-level bedroom doubles as the perfect office. Plenty of room to expand in the daylight basement with ready-to-finish 4th bedroom.