3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $334,900

Location, Location. Close to hospitals, Pioneer Park, and Downtown. This home is full of upgrades. Live in a wonderful home and get income from 2nd home. Main house has 3 bedrooms, balcony off the one bedroom, 2 remodeled bathrooms, remodeled kitchen with Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel appliances, Barn Sink, Recessed Lighting, hardwood floors throughout the home. Newer furnace, hot water heater, roof, gutters, some windows. Back house is a 1 bedroom, 1 bath, new wall furnace, remodeled bathroom.