If walls could talk imagine the stories of yesteryear they would tell. This classic 3 story craftsman style home has the rare 2 car garage & a fabulous private yard with waterfall/pond plus a covered large gazebo area for entertaining. Enjoy sipping morning coffee in the sunporch then step back in to time with hardwood floors & craftsman style details throughout including a 2nd stair case. Formal living with converted gas fireplace, formal dining. Kitchen boasts a gas "Wolf", classic cabinets 3 sided glass breakfast nook. Upper level has 3 bedrooms, 2nd sunroom (nursery, in-home gym, office) & classic claw foot tub & tile bath. Don't miss the 3rd level perfect to for teen sleepovers or extra storage. Lower level has large family room & bath (was used as an "apartment" for many years). If you love to garden this is for you! I hope your buyers loves this home as much as this seller did!!!
3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $340,000
