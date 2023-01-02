3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $348,175

The ArrowCreek Floorplan from McCall Homes. Home is under construction. Estimated closing date is January/February 2023. Property features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a 2 car detached garage, quartz countertops in the kitchen, lvp flooring in the bathrooms, living room, kitchen & laundry room. Stainless Steel appliances are included; which includes a gas range, side by side fridge, microwave, and dishwasher. All selections have been made, no changes are allowed. Please inquire for spec report to see selected options.