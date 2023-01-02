 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $348,175

3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $348,175

The ArrowCreek Floorplan from McCall Homes. Home is under construction. Estimated closing date is January/February 2023. Property features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a 2 car detached garage, quartz countertops in the kitchen, lvp flooring in the bathrooms, living room, kitchen & laundry room. Stainless Steel appliances are included; which includes a gas range, side by side fridge, microwave, and dishwasher. All selections have been made, no changes are allowed. Please inquire for spec report to see selected options.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News