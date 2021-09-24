double wide on culdesac in nice mobile home court. Comfortable floor plan with 3 bdrms and 2 full baths. Nice big shade trees and deck. Lot rent is $410 and must be approved by BP Property Management - 238-0070
3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $35,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
In the past week, 14 people have died of covid here, the state’s largest hospital.
The body of a missing Richmond, Virginia, woman was found Sunday in Glacier National Park, officials said.
A 20-year-old Billings man was killed in a single-car crash Friday night on Interstate 90 in Big Horn County.
Authorities say a body discovered Sunday in Wyoming is believed to be Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito.
“I was not expecting that this would be the thing that would nearly kill me,” Nathaniel Kaiser said.
A Washington man has died in Yellowstone National Park and a search continues for his camping partner.
COVID-19 turmoil in Lodge Grass results in suspension, reinstatement of football coach and potential firing of AD
The controversy stems from Friday night's football game between Lodge Grass and Fairview.
Cassie Ann Rathie, 32, of Billings, pleaded guilty in April to wire fraud and to aggravated identity theft.
A member of the public blamed the health officer for his wife's recent death due to COVID-19.
The Granny's Attic building at the corner of South 28th Street and Minnesota is preparing for its demolition later this year. A block down the street, crews are peeling the facade off the front of the Western Bar building.