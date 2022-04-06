3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $365,000

What an amazing opportunity to own this charming multifamily property in a wonderful central downtown location! Within walking distance of all of downtown shopping and social events this property would be an amazing opportunity to build rental income. Or live in one side and rent 2 other units! This unique property can be used as a side-by-side duplex or a single-family home and it also has a separate studio apartment in the back, 3 income potential! Duplex side A features 2 bed/1 bath, Side B 1 Bed/1 Bath, shared washer and dryer in the basement with ample storage space. Lots of updates throughout. The studio in the back has been remodeled, the only unit with a current renter at $750.00 per month. On street parking, each unit has its own electric. Shared heating on duplex