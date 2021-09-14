 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $379,900

3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $379,900

3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $379,900

https://montanavirtualtours.wixsite.com/antelopehills Exquisite near new home in the sophisticated Antelope Hills Subdivision. Beautiful dark wood accents & laminate floors grace this beautifully open layout. Beautifully appointed kitchen with large island & a dining area that opens onto an expansive 1 acre lot. Grounds have been leveled and prepared for sod. Room for a shop. views! Current accepted offer with 48 hr right of refusal.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News