3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $379,900

https://montanavirtualtours.wixsite.com/antelopehills Exquisite near new home in the sophisticated Antelope Hills Subdivision. Beautiful dark wood accents & laminate floors grace this beautifully open layout. Beautifully appointed kitchen with large island & a dining area that opens onto an expansive 1 acre lot. Grounds have been leveled and prepared for sod. Room for a shop. views! Current accepted offer with 48 hr right of refusal.