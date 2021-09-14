https://montanavirtualtours.wixsite.com/antelopehills Exquisite near new home in the sophisticated Antelope Hills Subdivision. Beautiful dark wood accents & laminate floors grace this beautifully open layout. Beautifully appointed kitchen with large island & a dining area that opens onto an expansive 1 acre lot. Grounds have been leveled and prepared for sod. Room for a shop. views! Current accepted offer with 48 hr right of refusal.
3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $379,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
“It’s gotten to the point that we are in a crisis,” said Billings Clinic CEO Dr. Scott Ellner.
The Yellowstone County Coroner's Office on Tuesday identified the three people killed after an all-terrain-vehicle they were traveling in cras…
“This problem in this particular district, has persisted for months, and it appears to the court that the problem is only getting worse,” Judge Donald Harris told the courtroom Monday.
Two Yellowstone County women passed away at a Billings hospital on Thursday, Sept. 9, from COVID-19 related illness, RiverStone Health reporte…
The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened Monday south of Billings and left one person injured.
Deputies are investigating the death of a man spotted in the Yellowstone River Thursday morning, according to Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder.
The body of a man recovered from the Yellowstone River near Dover Park on Thursday has been identified as 71-year-old Gary Mollet.
Craig Knutson, 45, Billings, was shot once by a state trooper after a chase in Morton County, N.D.
In 18 months, 302 COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in Yellowstone County. That’s 13 times higher than deaths caused by influenza over a five-year period.
Gabby Petito, 22, set out on a summer road trip with her boyfriend in a camper van in early July. Petito’s family reported her missing to authorities on Saturday after not hearing from her for about two weeks.