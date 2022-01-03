3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $385,000

Enjoy the views of the rimrocks, downtown and nearby parks from this turn key, Rocky Plaza 5th floor condo! Centrally located near hospitals, colleges and shopping. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath unit features recent updates to the interior of this open floor plan unit, complete with master suite and a roomy exterior terrace. Enjoy all the first floor amenities offered, including hot tub area, swimming pool, exercise room, a community room for gathering complete with kitchen, two guest suites to rent for visitors, secured building and one parking space in the heated parking garage. HOA includes all utilities except electricity. Don't miss out on this Billings gem!